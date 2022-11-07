Teen ejected from vehicle, seriously hurt in crash with semi-truck on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy was seriously injured when he was ejected from an SUV involved in a crash with a semi-truck late Sunday on the city's south side, police say.

He was among at least three people injured in that collision, including the driver of the SUV, who police said was extricated and taken to a local hospital in "stable condition."

The crash happened in the 5900 block of South East Street, which is near the intersection of South East Street/North U.S. 31 and East Edgewood Avenue.

There, police found the man driving the SUV and his two passengers — the teen and a woman — all injured. The woman's injuries were non-life-threatening, according to police.

The driver of the semi remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with an investigation, police say.

Additional details were not immediately available.