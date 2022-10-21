Third person shot near east side gas station within 24 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Indianapolis.
Officers say the victim was found in the 2800 block of Post Road.
On Thursday night, two victims were shot in the 2800 block of Freeman Drive. One of the victims was located at the Post Road address, which is within half a mile.
Both victims on Thursday were also critically injured, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
