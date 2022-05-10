Watch
Three injured after semi-truck driver crashes into cars in Johnson County

eldon state road 37.jpg
WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler
eldon state road 37.jpg
sheriff picture of carash.jpg
sr 37 carsh.jpg
Posted at 8:50 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 09:26:55-04

JOHNSON COUNTY — At least one person is in serious condition after a crash involving a semi-truck and several other vehicles on State Road 37 in Johnson County.

According to Sheriff Duane Burgess, a semi-truck driver crashed into several cars on State Road 37 near Smith Valley Road around 7:15 a.m.

Three people were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital, Burgess said. At least one person is in serious condition.

Northbound traffic on State Road 37 is closed as far south as State Road 144. Southbound traffic is also backed up.

The northbound lanes will be closed for an "undetermined" amount of time.

