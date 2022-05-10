Three injured after semi-truck driver crashes into cars in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — At least one person is in serious condition after a crash involving a semi-truck and several other vehicles on State Road 37 in Johnson County.

According to Sheriff Duane Burgess, a semi-truck driver crashed into several cars on State Road 37 near Smith Valley Road around 7:15 a.m.

Three people were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital, Burgess said. At least one person is in serious condition.

Northbound traffic on State Road 37 is closed as far south as State Road 144. Southbound traffic is also backed up.

The northbound lanes will be closed for an "undetermined" amount of time.

Breaking: Latest on serious accident involving multiple injuries and vehicles on the south side of Indy @Lauren_Casey details detours on @wrtv pic.twitter.com/NqtFz0EpUp — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) May 10, 2022