CSX rail car goes off railway in White County, closes section of U.S. 421 in both directions

Posted at 8:51 PM, May 19, 2022
MONON — Police are at the scene where a CSX train rail car went off the railway late Thursday, authorities say.

All lanes of U.S. 421 between East Second and East Third streets were closed as a result of the derailment, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported about 8:27 p.m.

It happened about 8:16 p.m. near Market Street in Monon, according to CSX spokesperson Bryan Tucker.

White County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8 p.m., said White County Chief Deputy David Roth.

Roth told WRTV there are "no reportable injuries."

Tucker told WRTV, "There were no injuries, leaks or spills as a result of this incident."

Police and CSX crews are working to clear the area.

INDOT said roads in the area could be closed for up to six hours.

