Two IFD firefighters injured after ceiling collapses

INDIANAPOLIS — A Sunday morning fire left two firefighters injured, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the vacant building at the corner of E Minnesota St. & Draper St. around 8:30 a.m.

IFD says the firefighters were slightly injured after a ceiling collapsed on them inside the house.

Neighbors told IFD squatters may be to blame for the fire.

Earlier Sunday, firefighters battled a fully involved residence fire in the 40 block of North Bradley around 2 a.m. The two other homes on either side were also damaged. Of the three, two were vacant and one was unoccupied, IFD said.

Neighbors reported to fire investigators that squatters routinely trespassed onto the property. No one was injured in that fire.

2:07 AM - On arrival, #IFD FF's found a fully involved residence at 48 N Bradley w/fire communicating to both homes on either side. All 3 of the homes were unoccupied. Neighbors reported to fire investigators that squatters frequented the vacant structure. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/R8fa9gVCTT — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) July 10, 2022

The weekend fires added to a busy week for IFD. On Monday alone, which was the 4th of July, the department responded to 904 calls.

According to Rita Reith, the public information officer for IFD, the department typically responded to 300-400 calls per day and 500 calls is considered a busy day.