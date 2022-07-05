IFD responded to more than 900 calls on Fourth of July

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Fire Department is regrouping following an unusual workload on the Fourth of July.

According to Rita Reith, the public information officer for IFD, the department responded to 904 calls on the holiday.

Reith said the department typically responded to 300-400 calls per day and 500 calls is considered a busy day.

The department responded to 661 EMS-related incidents and 35 fire investigations.

Of the calls, 208 were calls that involved crews working to either extinguish flames, help motorists involved in wrecks and more.

The following were among the 208 working calls

75 trash fires

66 grass fires

11 tree fires

9 residence fires

7 field fires

5 vehicle fires

31 crashes

1 crash with entrapment

2 reports of down power lines

1 structure collapse

Among the residence fires are the two homes lost in the 10000 block of Park Glen Court and the home severely damaged on Sharon Ave.