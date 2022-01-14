Two kids killed in early morning house fire in rural Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — Two children were killed in an early morning house fire on Friday in Clinton County.
Rossville Fire Department Chief Aron Fife said firefighters were called around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning to the fire in the 2000 block of West County Road 700 North.
Firefighters knew two kids were inside the house based on a 911 call, Fife said. They were found dead.
Two parents and an infant were able to make it out. Fife said the parents made an effort to go back into the home to get the two kids inside but couldn't.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
The fire is under investigation by the Indiana State Fire Marshal, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
