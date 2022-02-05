Two killed in separate crashes on interstates in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after separate crashes just hours apart Friday on the interstates in Indianapolis, according to state police.

Around 5:25 p.m., Zachary Elson, 19, of Dayton, Ohio, was killed after he was involved in a crash with two other vehicles and left the interstate, rolled several times and was thrown from the car, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said in a press release.

The crash was reported on Interstate 65 northbound near the Lafayette Road exit.

Perrine said Elson wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The second deadly crash was reported around 11:28 p.m. on Interstate 465 eastbound near Emerson Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, an adult driver ran off the road for an unknown reason and struck the rear of a semi-tractor trailer stopped on the shoulder because of mechanical issues, Perrine said.

The driver was trapped in the car that was stuck under the semi and the car caught on fire, Perrine said.

The Marion County Coroner's Office is working to confirm the identity of the driver.

Investigators don't believe road conditions were factors in either crash.

Both crashes are still under investigation.