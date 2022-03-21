Walmart extends disaster benefits to employees at IND1 Fulfillment Center in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — A spokesperson for Walmart said the company will give its employees 40 hours of pay this week while it finalizes other options after a massive fire last week in Plainfield.

The company has also resumed operations at its IND2 Fulfillment Center, which is also housed with the complex, Charles Crowson, director of corporate communications at Walmart said.

"Thanks to the work of response crews, law enforcement and Walmart‘s recovery team, our Plainfield Fulfillment Center, IND2, has resumed operations," Crowson said. "Additionally, we’ve extended disaster benefits to those associates displaced by Wednesday’s fire at the IND1 Fulfillment Center."

Investigators from the ATF's National Response Team began its on-scene investigation on Friday into the massive fire at a Walmart facility in Plainfield.

The fulfillment center caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. It took hundreds of firefighters several days to contain the fire and put out hotspots.