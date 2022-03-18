Warehouse under construction on fire in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — A warehouse under construction in Brownsburg was on fire Friday afternoon, the fire territory said.

Brownsburg Fire Territory responded to the fire around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Connector Road.

Danny Brock, public information officer for the Brownsburg Fire Territory, said there is only a frame, and construction materials and equipment inside are on fire.

It's unknown at this time if anyone has been injured.

In a tweet, the fire territory said while the cause of the fire is not confirmed, it is unlikely related to the recent fire in Plainfield.

There were no exterior or interior walls. The framing and partial roof were all that was completed. Cause unknown at this time, but unlikely related to the recent fire. pic.twitter.com/JPsk1XrF09 — Brownsburg Fire Territory (@BrownsburgFire) March 18, 2022

Fire Marshal Steve Jones said welders were on the roof and embers landed on stacks of insulation.

Brock said the building was being developed by Scannel Properties and a planned tenant wasn't known at this time.