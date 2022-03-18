Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Warehouse under construction on fire in Brownsburg

brownsburg warehouse fire.png
Photo Provided/Brownsburg Fire Territory
Firefighters in Brownsburg are battling a fire at a warehouse under construction on Friday, March 18, 2022.
brownsburg warehouse fire.png
Posted at 1:20 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 14:23:17-04

BROWNSBURG — A warehouse under construction in Brownsburg was on fire Friday afternoon, the fire territory said.

Brownsburg Fire Territory responded to the fire around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Connector Road.

Danny Brock, public information officer for the Brownsburg Fire Territory, said there is only a frame, and construction materials and equipment inside are on fire.

It's unknown at this time if anyone has been injured.

In a tweet, the fire territory said while the cause of the fire is not confirmed, it is unlikely related to the recent fire in Plainfield.

Fire Marshal Steve Jones said welders were on the roof and embers landed on stacks of insulation.

Brock said the building was being developed by Scannel Properties and a planned tenant wasn't known at this time.

TOP STORIES: $30 million golf and entertainment venue opening in downtown Indianapolis in June | PHOTOS: Plainfield Walmart distribution center fire | Live Updates: Walmart distribution center fire in Plainfield | Indianapolis car dealership under investigation for odometer fraud | New Castle High School varsity baseball coach resigns as district conducts investigation

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD NOW