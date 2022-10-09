Westfield police searching for pair of missing teens

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers.

Moises Landaverde, 16, and Joshua Chavarria, 15, were last seen sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Landaverde is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, ripped black jeans and purple/white Jordan brand shoes.

Chavarria is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a navy-blue Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Westfield police at 317-773-1300.