Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Woman dies after being hit by train at Sullivan County railroad crossing

TRAIN FILE PHOTOS
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
Stationary trains and rail equipment are seen on a quiet Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in a railyard near the Nebraska-Iowa state line in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
TRAIN FILE PHOTOS
Posted at 1:56 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 13:56:47-05

SULLIVAN COUNTY — A woman died after being struck by a train while walking across the tracks late Sunday in western Indiana, police say.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says Ashley Lewis, 38, of Shelburn, was "narrowly grazed" by the train, causing her life-threatening injuries she later died from.

Sheriff's deputies responded about 8:25 p.m. after being notified a pedestrian was struck on a CSX railroad crossing near Mill Street. After they arrived, Lewis was transported to a local hospital and later transferred by helicopter to an Indianapolis facility.

Lewis was pronounced dead about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff's office says investigators met with CSX authorities and rail police and have "no reason to believe that foul play was involved."

TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE