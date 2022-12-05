Woman dies after being hit by train at Sullivan County railroad crossing

SULLIVAN COUNTY — A woman died after being struck by a train while walking across the tracks late Sunday in western Indiana, police say.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says Ashley Lewis, 38, of Shelburn, was "narrowly grazed" by the train, causing her life-threatening injuries she later died from.

Sheriff's deputies responded about 8:25 p.m. after being notified a pedestrian was struck on a CSX railroad crossing near Mill Street. After they arrived, Lewis was transported to a local hospital and later transferred by helicopter to an Indianapolis facility.

Lewis was pronounced dead about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff's office says investigators met with CSX authorities and rail police and have "no reason to believe that foul play was involved."