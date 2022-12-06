Woman dies in weekend Hamilton County crash

HAMILTON COUNTY — A woman died after crashing and becoming trapped in her vehicle Sunday, police say.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Cynthia Lee, 51, failed to yield to another driver which crashed into her Ford Escape, causing her to become stuck inside.
Lee became unresponsive while she was being transported to an Indianapolis hospital and later died from her injuries, the sheriff's office said.
An investigation is ongoing.
