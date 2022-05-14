Woman killed, 5-year-old airlifted after rollover crash in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — A 25-year-old driver died and a 5-year-old child was airlifted after a rollover crash Friday afternoon in Kosciusko County.

Marie Anglemyer of Nappanee was identified by the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office as the driver in that crash. Police say she was driving a Cadillac that struck a utility pole and fence row, then overturned several times.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched about 2:36 p.m. east of County Road 300 West on County Road 1350 North, which is in Jefferson Township.

An investigation found the Cadillac left the south side of the road and crossed over the westbound lane before crashing, police said.

The child suffered injuries to their head and arm and was stable and in fair condition when transported.

The crash is still under investigation.