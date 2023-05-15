Woman pinned under IndyGo bus was chasing after it, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who ended up pinned under the tire of an IndyGo bus had been chasing it before she was hit, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were initially called to the 10400 block of E. Washington Street for a report of someone who was possibly intoxicated woman causing trouble on an IndyGo bus and refusing to get off.

Police have not released any details about what trouble the woman was causing, but they say a second IndyGo bus had to be called to transport everyone else who was on that bus. Officers on the scene tell WRTV the woman was told to stay on the first bus while they got everyone else transported, but she somehow got off of the bus and started chasing the second bus down the road.

At some point as she was chasing the bus she was struck and ended up partially pinned beneath one of the rear tires.

Rita Reith, PIO for the Indianapolis Fire Department, says one of the woman's legs was pinned beneath the wheel and she had to be extricated. She was then taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the bus was taken for a blood draw, which IMPD says is standard procedure during their investigations.

No further details have been released at this time. The incident remains under investigation.