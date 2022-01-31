Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Yorktown police looking for teen who may have had assistance running away

items.[0].image.alt
Photo Provided/Yorktown Police Department
The Yorktown Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Maliyah R. Allison, who was reported missing from her residence on Monday, January 31, 2022. Police said she possibly had help running away and may need medical assistance.
Maliyah R Allison.png
Posted at 3:30 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 15:30:39-05

YORKTOWN — Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old who may have had assistance running away and need medical assistance, according to Yorktown police.

Maliyah R. Allison was reported missing on Monday from her residence, according to a Facebook post from the Yorktown Police Department.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 765-759-7760 or Delaware County dispatchers at 765-747-7878.

TOP STORIES: 15 juvenile suspects are facing adult murder charges in Marion County | If approved, proposed development could close long-time Indy restaurants | Former shipping containers turning into Indianapolis hotels | Mexico seizes 380,000 boxes of Kellogg's cereal | Here's why you shouldn't put the wipers up on your car when it snows

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!