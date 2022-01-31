Yorktown police looking for teen who may have had assistance running away

YORKTOWN — Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old who may have had assistance running away and need medical assistance, according to Yorktown police.

Maliyah R. Allison was reported missing on Monday from her residence, according to a Facebook post from the Yorktown Police Department.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 765-759-7760 or Delaware County dispatchers at 765-747-7878.