Wave three of Indiana State Fair free stage concerts announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The third wave of performers on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage includes a 2-time GRAMMY Award winner, a GRAMMY nominee, two legendary rock bands and a trio of cover bands.

Jesse McCartney, noted for his Platinum album Beautiful Soul in 2004, his acting credits and his recent runner-up finish on the show Masked Singer, will take the stage on Saturday, July 30 to what is expected to be a large crowd of fans of all ages.

On Friday, August 5, CMA and GRAMMY Award-winning country star Travis Tritt will take the stage to perform hits like 'Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde' and 'T-R-O-U-B-L-E'. Tritt's albums, seven of which are certified platinum or high, have amassed more than 30 million is sales.

He is also a member of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry.

On Saturday, August 20, legendary rock bands Vixen & Autograph will take the stage.

Vixen formed in Minnesota in 1980, releasing four albums between 1988 and 2006. Autograph is an American glam metal band, best known for their hair metal anthem "Turn Up the Radio".

A trio of tribute bands will also take the stage for "Tribute Thursdays" on the free stage.

Gone 2 Paradise (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett) - Thursday, August 4

Too Fighters (Tribute to Foo Fighters) - Thursday, August 11

Small Town (Tribute to John Mellencamp) - Thursday, August 18

All shows are free with the price of admission to the Indiana State Fair and all shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.