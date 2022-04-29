State, local officials participating in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Indiana State Police and local police and fire departments are participating in the event.

Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. The program is for liquid and pill medications.

Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, WILL NOT be accepted for disposal, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.

This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

Once again, the Indiana State Police is pleased to partner with the DEA, and as in the past, unwanted medications may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Lowell and Toll Road Posts.

Five Indianapolis Fire Department Stations will also be used to supplement the already established locations by the DEA for National Drug Take Back Day. IMPD officers will be staffing the take back at the fire stations.

The event will be on Saturday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

To view a map with all locations participating throughout the state and for more information visit the United States Department of Justice website.