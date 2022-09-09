Attorney appointed to replace Indiana judge who resigned

ENGLISH, Ind. (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a southern Indiana attorney to replace a judge who resigned in July, two months after she was charged with domestic battery.

Holcomb’s office announced Justin Brandt Mills’ appointment to the Crawford County Circuit Court on Wednesday. His swearing to succeed former Judge Sabrina Bell has not yet been scheduled.

Mills has worked in private practice in Crawford County since 2014 and was previously one of the county's deputy prosecutors.

The News and Tribune reports that Mills, who is running for the judge post in the November election, says “it is a great honor to finish out this term for the remainder of the year."