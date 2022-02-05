BBB: Scammers could send message, hijack your Instagram account

INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana says scammers may be in your Instagram direct messages with a link that could compromise your account.
The message appears to be from someone you follow who could ask you to take a survey or to “check out this cool video" with a link to click on.
That link could be from a scammer who hijacked that user's account, and by clicking the scammer's link your Instagram account could also be compromised.
The BBB says in order to regain access to your account, you must film a video stating you have invested in some type of cryptocurrency and encourage your followers to do the same.
That video may or may not get you your account back, and the scammer could then reach out to your followers with a malicious link.
The BBB shared the following tips:
- Be wary of online messages. Sometimes friends share things without checking them out first, and online accounts can be hacked. Take a closer look before sharing, applying, or donating.
- Contact your friend outside of Instagram, to see if they really sent you the message.
- Do some research. Go to BBB.org/scamtracker to see if something like this is being reported in your area.
- Press for details. Ask strategic questions without giving any personal information to confirm you are actually talking to someone you know. If your “friend” can’t give you straight answers, leave the conversation, block them and then change your account settings as well as your password.
- Check your friends list. If you've gotten a friend request from someone you think is already your friend, check your friends list to see if this could be a duplicate, fake account.
- Report suspicious activity. Report scammers and impersonations to help protect your real friends and family from a scam. You can reduce the risk of having your profile impersonated by tightening up your privacy settings and hiding your Friends list.