BBB: Scammers could send message, hijack your Instagram account

INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana says scammers may be in your Instagram direct messages with a link that could compromise your account.

The message appears to be from someone you follow who could ask you to take a survey or to “check out this cool video" with a link to click on.

That link could be from a scammer who hijacked that user's account, and by clicking the scammer's link your Instagram account could also be compromised.

The BBB says in order to regain access to your account, you must film a video stating you have invested in some type of cryptocurrency and encourage your followers to do the same.

That video may or may not get you your account back, and the scammer could then reach out to your followers with a malicious link.

The BBB shared the following tips: