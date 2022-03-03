Bill to limit Indiana business vaccine mandates signed into law

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would limit COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private employers in Indiana was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

House Bill 1001 sought to force businesses with vaccine mandates to grant an employee's medical or religious exemption.

GOP lawmakers said the bill would protect employees' rights, while opponents argued it would add to businesses' staffing issues by posing a risk to employers.

The bill was authored by Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne).

On the federal level, vaccine and testing requirements for large businesses were blocked in January by the Supreme Court.

A statewide health emergency currently in effect in Indiana is set to expire Friday.

The Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana released the following statement in response to the bill's passage: