Bob Vollmer, once Indiana's oldest state employee, has died

Indiana State Parks
Bob Vollmer.jpg
Posted at 9:40 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 21:42:13-05

Ind. — The man who held the record for being Indiana's oldest state employee when he retired at age 102 has died, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Bob Vollmer worked as a DNR land surveyor and retired in Februrary 2020. At that time, he was the oldest DNR employee and the oldest Indiana state employee.

“If you ever had the chance to spend time with him and hear the adventures of a life well lived, you will carry those special memories for a lifetime. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family in the coming days,” said DNR Director Dan Bortner.

He received the Sagamore of the Wabash from Governor Eric Holcomb in 2016. During Vollmer's 100th Birthday celebrations, a sign was dedicated in his honor at Brown County State Park.

WRTV did a story on Vollmer when he retired after surveying 90 of Indiana's 92 counties during his career. Back then, he gave us this advice.

"You gotta learn all you can. That brain up there, that's a very important part of your body, and it'll hold more than most people realize," Vollmer said.

