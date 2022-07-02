Dozens of decomposed bodies found inside Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE — A funeral home is under investigation as authorities found 31 decomposed bodies and 16 cremated remains.

After getting a tip from a third party, authorities reported to Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in the 3100 block of Middle Road.

Several agencies worked together to secure the facility and process the scene late Saturday going into Sunday morning.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has custody of all the remains and is working on identifying them.

In a press release sent out by the Jeffersonville Police Department, the investigation into the funeral home is ongoing and active.

This is a developing story.