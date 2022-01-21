Five new flu deaths reported last week in Indiana bringing total to 13

INDIANAPOLIS — Five more flu deaths were reported in Indiana last week bringing the total number of deaths this flu season to 13.

According to the weekly report for the week ending Jan. 15, which was released on Jan. 21, one person who died was between the ages of 25-49, five of the people who died were between the ages of 50-64, while the other seven were 65 or older.

Influenza-like illness activity is moderate across the state, according to IDOH.

There have been five long-term care facility outbreaks this flu season.

More data on influenza in Indiana is available here.