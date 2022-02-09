H5N1 Avian Influenza found at commercial turkey farm in Dubois County

INDIANAPOLIS — Poultry from a commercial turkey farm in Dubois County has tested positive for a highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, according to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health.

In a press release, the board of animal health said they were notified of the diagnosis by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

The avian influenza doesn't present a food safety risk and poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly, according to a press release. There haven't been any human cases of avian influenza viruses in the country.

Samples from the flock were delivered to the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University for testing after about 100 birds died, according to the release. The farm is under quarantine and the board is working with the industry to increase monitoring across the state.

This is the first case of avian influenza in commercial poultry since 2020 in the country, according to the release. It was last identified in commercial flocks in 2016 in Indiana.

The board of animal health is encouraging poultry owners to practice good biosecurity and know the signs of avian influenza. Illnesses and deaths should be reported to the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline at 866-536-7593 where they will be routed to a state or federal veterinarian in Indiana for assessment.

The signs include:



Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decreased egg production

Soft-shelled or misshapen eggs

Swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, hocks

Nasal discharge

Coughing

Sneezing

Incoordination

Diarrhea

Dead birds should be double-bagged and refrigerated for possible testing, according to the release.

The board of animal health will post updates online.