Holcomb committed to making sure toxic waste from East Palestine train derailment is safe

PUTNAM COUNTY — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb reiterated his commitment to making sure waste heading to Indiana from the Ohio train derailment site does not contain harmful levels of cancer-causing dioxins.

Contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, began moving out to a landfill near Roachdale, Indiana, on Feb. 27.

Shipments paused when Holcomb ordered third-party testing on the toxic waste that was already here, along with the waste that was yet to be transported.

The shipments resumed this week, and as of March 15, the Putnam County landfill had received more than 30 truckloads of the waste. Each load is buried within the same day.

“What we’ll continue to do, and I think it’s to the benefit of all parties, is we will trust but verify.” Holcomb said. “I’m pleased now that all these soil samples that are making their way or have made their way to Indiana are being tested.”

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said it will be roughly three months to complete the remaining clean-up.

According to Regan, 6.8 million gallons of liquid waste and more than 5,400 tons of solid waste have been transported out of East Palestine.

The toxic waste is being shipped to several states, not just Indiana. Ohio and Michigan are among the states who will be disposing of the waste.

In addition, the EPA is testing the material to make sure it’s not harmful before it’s shipped to Indiana.

“It’s not just for my peace of mind, but it’s for everyone who calls Indiana home’s peace of mind. Getting a second opinion, like a lot of serious matters in life, is advisable, and we’ll continue to do it,” Holcomb said.