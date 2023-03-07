EPA agrees to pause shipment of train derailment materials to Indiana

INDIANA — The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has agreed to pause further shipments of hazardous waste from the East Palestine, Ohio trail derailment to Indiana.
Multiple shipments of waste have already been delivered to Heritage Environmental Services in Putnam County, but no more will as testing of the materials is complete.
The governor's office told WRTV they will not provide further statement until testing is complete.
Among the substances coming in the solid waste (mostly soil) to Heritage Environmental is vinyl chloride, a colorless gas, and butyl acrylate, which is used in paint and caulk.
According to the National Cancer Institute, vinyl chloride is used to make PVC and as a combustion product in tobacco smoke.
In a statement to WRTV, IDEM says the EPA agreed to pause shipments to Indiana until testing proves there are no harmful levels of toxins.
Read the full statement below
Governor Holcomb has directed 3rd party soil sampling for Dioxins to begin immediately. IDEM was present as samples were taken from the Heritage landfill on Saturday. We will share any results with the public in an effort to be open and transparent as soon as they become available.
Additionally, the US EPA, at Governor Holcomb’s urging, has agreed to pause shipping any further material to Indiana from the East Palestine train spill until further testing can confirm there are no harmful levels of dioxins in the soil.
Heritage’s permitted hazardous waste landfill is designed and monitored to handle waste containing dioxins. Dioxins, when mixed with a listed hazardous waste or a characteristic hazardous waste, may need to meet land disposal restrictions before disposal.
IDEM approved Heritage’s Class 2 Permit Modification on July 15, 2020. As noted, the modification revised “various waste analysis procedures in the permit’s Waste Analysis Plan" however, the permit still includes waste stream sampling and analysis requirements.
The Heritage site enforcement case centers around the fact that Heritage and IDEM disagree on a whether or not a “macroencapsulation bag” qualifies as a treatment standard [epa.gov] for hazardous waste.