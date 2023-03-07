EPA agrees to pause shipment of train derailment materials to Indiana

INDIANA — The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has agreed to pause further shipments of hazardous waste from the East Palestine, Ohio trail derailment to Indiana.

Multiple shipments of waste have already been delivered to Heritage Environmental Services in Putnam County, but no more will as testing of the materials is complete.

The governor's office told WRTV they will not provide further statement until testing is complete.

Among the substances coming in the solid waste (mostly soil) to Heritage Environmental is vinyl chloride, a colorless gas, and butyl acrylate, which is used in paint and caulk.

According to the National Cancer Institute, vinyl chloride is used to make PVC and as a combustion product in tobacco smoke.

READ MORE: Congressman Baird requests halt of hazardous materials delivery from East Palestine in letter to IDEM

In a statement to WRTV, IDEM says the EPA agreed to pause shipments to Indiana until testing proves there are no harmful levels of toxins.

Read the full statement below