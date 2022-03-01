Holcomb signs executive order condemning Russian attacks on Ukraine, vowing action

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Monday condemning Russia's attacks on Ukraine and promising to evaluate some agreements and relations it has with the country.

Executive Order 22-08 vows to take action against Russia for its "wholly unwarranted and unjustified invasion" of Ukraine by bolstering the state's infrastructure against potential Russian cyber-attacks and reviewing any areas where state taxpayers' dollars are being spent on Russian goods or services, among other things.

"I stand with the people of the Ukraine as they face the tyranny of Putin and his unprovoked invasion. We must hold Putin accountable for his actions and support Ukraine in any way we can. Indiana joins the world as we pray for the people of Ukraine," Holcomb said in a statement.

"As a state we will do our part to try to prevent further indiscriminate killing of Ukrainian civilian men, women and children. I encourage Indiana residents to support the humanitarian efforts for Ukraine through their local communities, religious organizations and non-profits and show our true Hoosier spirit."

In accordance with the order, the following actions will be taken:

The Indiana Department of Administration will review all state contracts that involve Russian-owned or Russian-affiliated companies.

The Indiana Public Retirement System will evaluate investments into the state retirement accounts that may involve the Russian ruble, Russian-owned and Russian-affiliated companies and immediately report its findings to the Governor’s Office.

The Indiana Office of Technology will continue to strengthen critical state infrastructure to protect the system from Russian cyber-attacks and the Governor encourages private businesses to do the same.

The Commission for Higher Education will request that public colleges and universities report all Russian funding received for programs, research and grants and report its findings to the governor’s office.

Hoosier businesses and companies in Indiana are being encouraged to evaluate their future business relationship with Russia.

The state of Indiana will standby to assist Ukrainian refugees should a federal policy, program or initiative be implemented requiring access to appropriate locations across the country.

Holcomb is among several of Indiana and U.S. politicians who have denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine.