Human remains found in northwest Indiana marsh area

LAKE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says partial skeletal remains were found in a northwest Indiana marsh Saturday morning.
DNR says a waterfowl hunter saw a bone and a piece of clothing while searching for a downed duck in Griffith.
The remains were confirmed to be human and were recovered by Indiana Conservation Officers and members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.
The remains have not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
