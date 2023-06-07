IDEM issues Air Quality Action Days throughout Indiana for next two days

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued Air Quality Action Days for Wednesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 8, for all Indiana counties due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Current high particulate readings exist in South Bend, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Muncie. Other major cities across the Midwest and east coast are experiencing high readings.

IDEM warns the air quality may be impacted beyond Thursday. Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to view current and forecasted conditions and subscribe to email alerts.

IDEM says you can help do your part in improving air quality, reduce PM 2.5, and protect your own health by doing the following:



Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood-fired boilers and any other unnecessary fires

Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information

Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure to PM 5 and avoid exercising near busy roads

Avoid using gasoline-powered snow removal equipment or gas-powered recreational vehicles

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the thermostat to 70 degrees or lower

PM 2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM 2.5 exposure.