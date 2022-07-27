Watch Now
IHCDA pausing rental assistance applications

Bo Evans
Posted at 6:53 PM, Jul 27, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Friday, July 29, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) will pause accepting new applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) Program.

IHCDA says it estimates nearly all federal emergency rental assistance funds that are still available will soon be fully obligated.

"Applications currently in queue, and those that IHCDA anticipates receiving prior to the deadline, will likely fully obligate the remaining funds," the authority wrote in a news release. "IHCDA will also continue to process applications currently in queue and reserve available funds until funds are fully obligated."

So far, $365 million has been paid and obligated to more than 29,000 households.

IHCDA says it will continue to issue payments to those households already approved for an IERA benefit up to the maximum allowable benefit of 18 months.

After the portal is closed, Hoosiers can sign up to receive online updates if the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Portal re-opens.

