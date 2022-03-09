Indiana Donor Network excited about new law regarding organ donation sign up

INDIANAPOLIS — Soon, Hoosiers applying for or trying to renew their professional licenses will have one more question as part of the process.

SEA 260, which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb Monday, requires professional license agencies to develop and maintain a system that asks applicants if they want to become an organ and tissue donor.

"We're so pleased ... [this bill] is going to make such a huge impact," Indiana Donor Network COO Steve Johnson said.

The Indiana Donor Network says the question will be the fifth way people in Indiana can register to become a donor. Other ways include:

Saying “yes” to donation when applying for a hunting, fishing or trapping license

Registering at the Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches throughout the state

Online through Donate Life Indiana

Through Apple’s Health app

Indiana is the first U.S. state to require the donation question to be asked of those seeking professional licenses or renewals.

"Making those avenues [to register] easily accessible is certainly important. We want everybody to have that option, so adding this opportunity during professional licensing is just one of those steps," Johnson said.

Eight lives can be saved through organ donation and up to 75 people can be healed through tissue donation.

According to the Indiana Donor Network, nearly 1,100 people in Indiana are waiting on an organ transplant and over 4.2 million Hoosiers have already signed up to be organ donors.

Johnson says the Network will be working with the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency to develop and implement the process.

