Indiana lawmakers name mastodon as first state fossil

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers haver designated the American mastodon as the state’s first official fossil, advancing the proposal to the governor’s desk for final approval.
The Indiana Senate voted 39-6 Monday to name the mastodon Indiana’s state fossil.
The bill, authored by Republican Rep. Randy Frye of Greensburg, previously passed unanimously out of the House.
The Ice Age mammal is related to modern day elephants and is already the state fossil of Michigan.
Retired geology professor Stanley Totten told the House Natural Resources Committee earlier this month that they're now the most common Ice Age fossil found in Indiana.
