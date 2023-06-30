Indiana leaders, organizations react to Supreme Court ruling on state's near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — Local leaders are sharing their thoughts after the Indiana Supreme Court released an opinion Friday ruling the state's near-total abortion ban is constitutional.

NOTE: The name listed directly under each quote is who it belongs to.

“The Indiana Supreme Court has just upheld the abortion laws passed by the Indiana General Assembly. We celebrate this day – one long in coming, but morally justified. Thank you to all the warriors who have fought for this day that upholds LIFE.” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

“This is a tremendously sad day for Hoosiers, but House Democrats will continue to fight for the fundamental right of women and girls to control their own destinies. Throughout the course of the 2022 special session, we heard countless women testify that access to abortion allowed them to do the right thing for themselves and their families. Abortion is a serious and emotional matter, and I believe firmly that it is an issue best left to a woman and her doctor, not politicians. The Indiana Republican abortion ban won’t stop abortions, it will simply ban access to safe abortions. Hoosiers don’t want this future for Hoosier women and girls.



“While today’s decision is disheartening, the fight to secure access to safe and legal reproductive healthcare has just begun. With the Republican’s near-total abortion ban now in effect, we will soon see the full scope of the devastation it will bring to Hoosier women and families. The House Democratic Caucus will continue to fight to reinstate a woman’s right to own her own body.” Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil Giaquinta

"This ruling is a bad decision that upholds terrible policy, and Indiana women will be less safe as a result. Full access to reproductive healthcare should be a fundamental right and Hoosier women deserve the autonomy to make these personal decisions with their doctors. Just as I fought against these changes in state law, I will continue to fight at the Statehouse for the restoration of full reproductive healthcare in Indianapolis." Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

“We are devastated by the Indiana Supreme Court’s ruling today which will deprive more than 1.5 million people in Indiana— particularly Black, Latino, and Indigenous people, people with low incomes, and LGBTQ+ people, who already face the most challenges when seeking medical care — of life-saving, essential health care. Now, patients will be forced either to flee the state to access abortion if they have the means, seek abortion outside of the health care system, or carry pregnancies against their will with profound medical risk and life-altering consequences. Despite this setback, we’ll keep fighting to restore reproductive rights in Indiana and to help Hooisers get access to the services they need. Today’s decision is not the end of our fight for equitable, compassionate care in Indiana, or the patients in surrounding states who rely on Indiana for access to abortion.” Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, ACLU of Indiana, All-Options, the Lawyering Project, and Women’s Med

“Today, my heart is with the women who bravely shared their stories last summer, highlighting the crucial need for abortion access in our state, as well as every woman and girl in Indiana who have now been told that they have no authority over their own bodies. Abortion is health care, plain and simple, and this decision will cost women – disproportionally Black women, women from low-income households and women facing domestic violence – their long-term health, and in some tragic cases, their lives.



“As we take time to mourn this loss of human rights in Indiana, the House Democratic Caucus will continue to fight for women and girls in Indiana to maintain autonomy over their bodies and health care.” Indiana State Rep. Cherish Pryor

"This is big victory in the fight to protect the life of unborn babies, and to protect pregnant mothers from the often lifelong trauma of abortion. This case is also a victory in that Indiana was the first state to pass prolife legislation since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, making it clear there was never a right to abortion established in the U.S. Constitution. Now the work ahead is to ensure that we, as loving and compassionate Hoosiers, provide the support that pregnant mothers and their babies need to thrive and succeed." Indiana Right to Life