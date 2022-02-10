Indiana mom shares family's story for Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week

Ind. — An Indiana mom is sharing the story about how the birth of her two daughters saved her life.
Lindsey Bartley says both girls have congenital heart defects and learned through her family's journey that the condition is genetic. She also learned something important about herself.
February 7-14 is Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week as part of American Heart Month in February.
Watch the video in the player above to learn more of Bartley's story.
