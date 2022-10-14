Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season.
According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released.
During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting sick.
Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:
- fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater
- headache
- fatigue
- cough
- muscle aches
- sore throat
- runny or stuffy nose
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year.
Franciscan Health is offering multiple drive-thru flu shot clinics across Central Indiana throughout October.
