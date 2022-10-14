Watch Now
Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season.

According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released.

During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting sick.

Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:

  • fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater
  • headache 
  • fatigue
  • cough
  • muscle aches
  • sore throat 
  • runny or stuffy nose

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year.

Franciscan Health is offering multiple drive-thru flu shot clinics across Central Indiana throughout October.

