Juul agrees to pay more than $15.7 million to Indiana in multi-state settlement

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is slated to receive nearly $16 million with electronic cigarette company Juul to settle allegations the company marketed its products to minors, the state's attorney general has announced.

Indiana is one of 32 states named in the settlement, under which Juul Labs, Inc. will pay approximately $435 million, according to the office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

The funds coming to Indiana are planned to be used for prevention, education, harm reduction and mitigation efforts related to youth use of electronic nicotine products, including vapes, Rokita's office says.

Juul may pay over the course of six to 10 years, in which case Indiana would receive more than $17.1 million. Juul's first payment to Indiana is due by Dec. 31, 2022 in the amount of $1,478,665.

According to Rokita's office, Juul has agreed that it will:



refrain from including depictions of persons under the age of 35 in any marketing.

do no social media advertising except for using testimonials of persons over age 35.

disclose in all advertising the amount of nicotine in their products.

no longer provide free samples, sponsorships, product placements, or merchandise sales with their brand name.

sell no flavored products unless approved by the FDA.

follow restrictions on product placement in retail stores.

observe quantity purchase limits on in-store and online purchases.

participate in specific compliance checks and monitoring for retail stores.

WRTV has reached out to Juul and is waiting to hear back.