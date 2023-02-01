Watch Now
Lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS settled out of court for more than $1 million

An attorney and a couple announced a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Indiana Department of Child Services on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Posted at 6:15 PM, Feb 01, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services has settled a federal lawsuit after an Indianapolis couple claimed the agency removed their children from their home under false pretenses.

The lawsuit claimed two minor children were taken from the home of Adam and Hope Huff in 2018 after the father was wrongfully accused of sexual misconduct with one of the children.

"Despite the fact that Hope, who has a disability and is confined to a wheelchair, was never accused of any wrongdoing, DCS removed both children from her and required that her visitation be supervised," the family's attorney said in a statement Wednesday.

Their attorneys say DCS records show its employees falsified and suppressed evidence.

"They knew the importance of being truthful when completing these documents, and we found several misrepresentations and omissions proving that they weren’t," the statement read.

The case was scheduled for a jury trial in October but was settled out of court for $1.375 million.

DCS declined to comment to WRTV Investigates Wednesday afternoon.

