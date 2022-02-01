New resource to help Indiana renters, landlords impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS - A new resource has been launched to help Hoosier renters and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It's called Hoosier Housing Help. The goal is to connect people with tools for relief and recovery. Pre-eviction support and federal funds for emergency rental assistance are the tangible ways Hoosiers will be helped.

According to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, there have been more than 23,000 eviction filings in Indiana since the CDC moratorium ended on August 26, 2021. The Eviction Lab analyzes data to give a clear picture the impact of the Eviction Crisis is having on communities. Indianapolis accounts for 36% of all the eviction filings in the state.

Indiana is receiving more than $400 million in rental assistance from the federal government. If you've experienced a financial hardship associated with the pandemic, you're encouraged to go to the website and apply.

Both tenants and landlords are encouraged to visit Hoosier Housing Help for information on receiving funds to cover past rent due, pay for future rent, cut down on current balances and pay for utilities.

A neutral facility is available for landlords and tenants to allow them to go over solutions whether or not an eviction case been filed.

Free settlement conferences with landlords, tenants and a neutral facilitator are also available to allow all parties to explore solutions whether or not an eviction case has been filed.

Participants in pre-eviction prevention or diversion programs, like fast-track facilitation or rental assistance, may be given time to complete applications and determine eligibility before a court decision.