Planned Parenthood, more file lawsuit challenging Senate Bill 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Women’s Med Group Professional Corporation, All-Options, Inc., and Dr. Amy Caldwell filed a lawsuit challenging Senate Bill 1, signed into law last month by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The bill, which takes effect on Sept. 15, 2022, will restrict abortions in Indiana. The only exceptions that will allow for abortion are life of mother, rape and incest.

The bill was the first new abortion ban passed by a state legislature following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal constitutional right to abortion, Indiana lawmakers convened for a special session to outlaw and eliminate abortion access in the state — rushing Senate Bill 1 to passage in two weeks.

The law restricts abortion, with criminal penalties for providers who violate the law.

The lawsuit argues the abortion ban violates both the Indiana Constitution’s right to privacy and equal privileges protections.

With the announcement, several of the involved parties released statements.

“Today, we are asking that the court does what Indiana lawmakers didn’t — protect Hoosiers’ constitutional rights. Unless this ban is blocked, patients seeking abortion will be unable to access timely and potentially life-saving care in their own communities. The abortion ban that the legislature rushed through during a special session — nearly immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — is both dangerous and incredibly cruel. We demand more for patients and providers, and we will continue fighting for everyone’s right to make their own decisions about their bodies, lives, and futures.” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America

“The health and wellbeing of Hoosiers depends on safe, legal access to abortion care. This ban is dangerous and cruel. It will directly harm the people of Indiana and send ripple effects through our entire health care system, disproportionately harming our communities of color due to centuries of systemically racist policies— increasing the maternal mortality rate for Black women by as much as 33 percent and 21 percent across the board. The decision to have an abortion should be made only between a pregnant person and their health care provider, and never by politicians without medical knowledge or expertise. Every person deserves the right to access basic care. We will never stop fighting for a person’s ability to control their own life and future.” Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky:

“From its very inception, the Indiana Constitution has protected the right to privacy. Implicit in this right, is the right for a woman to make medical decisions regarding her own reproductive health. This ban on abortion will force Hoosiers to carry pregnancies against their will, leading to life-altering consequences and serious health risks. Deeply private, personal, and unique decisions about reproductive health should be made by women in consultation with their doctors. Whether Indiana elected officials personally agree with abortion access or not, it is not up to the government to make these decisions for Hoosiers.” Ken Falk, Legal Director, ACLU of Indiana: