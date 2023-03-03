Southern Indiana deputy dies during basic training

EVANSVILLE — A southern Indiana sheriff's deputy died Thursday after becoming ill during training.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office shared the news of the death of 33-year-old Deputy Asson Hacker.
Hacker was was participating in training when he fell ill and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown hospital by the Evansville Police Department. Despite the heroic lifesaving efforts of Deaconess staff, Deputy Hacker never regained consciousness, according to authorities.
Hacker joined the sheriff's office staff in December 2022 as was in basic training, authorities said.
According to Vanderburgh County officials, he leaves behind a wife and three children.
TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college