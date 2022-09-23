State of Indiana appeals judge's decision to block new abortion law

BLOOMINGTON — The State of Indiana has filed an appeal against a judge's decision to place its new abortion law on hold while a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality, according to the Associated Press.

The appeal asks for a stay of the preliminary injunction granted by Owen Circuit Court Judge Kelsey B. Henlon, a special judge assigned to the case, according to the AP.

By granting the injunction, Henlon effectively prevented enforcement of the restrictions imposed by Senate Enrolled Act 1 as the case is litigated.

Indiana Solicitor General and the office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed the appeal Thursday night, just hours after Henlon granted the preliminary injunction, the AP reports.

They're asking the Indiana Supreme Court to take up the case, the AP reports.

Indiana University, the largest abortion provider in Indiana, says it plans to abide by the state's new abortion restrictions despite enforcement of the law being placed on hold.

"As the largest healthcare provider and only academic health center in the state, IU Health’s priority remains to ensure our physicians and patients have clarity when making decisions about pregnancy. In the counties specified in the injunction, IU Health providers will abide by the court’s order and follow the law as it existed before Sept. 15, 2022," the university said in a statement.

Eskenazi Health provided the following statement after the preliminary injunction was granted:

"Eskenazi Health has a long history of caring for our community, especially vulnerable populations. As new regulations may impact how we can counsel, treat and care for pregnant patients across our health system, we have established a consult team made up of medical and administrative leaders to provide support for our physicians, advance practice providers and other clinicians, across multiple disciplines, in providing evidence-based, patient-centered care within the confines of the law."

WRTV Reporter Nikki DeMentri contributed to this report.