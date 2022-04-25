Washington Co. vigil honors boy found dead in suitcase

WASHINGTON COUNTY — As the investigation into an unidentified boy's death continues, two vigils were held Sunday to honor him.

"My heart is very hurt right now and the community is very hurt," one woman said.

Those who went to the vigils say even though they don't know who he is, they want to make sure he isn't forgotten.

"The child was found in this community. How could anyone do that? It just runs through our head that surely nobody is this evil," a man said.

Indiana State Police say the boy was found in a suitcase in a wooded area of New Pekin on April 16.

Provided/Indiana State Police Police say the body of a boy was found inside this suitcase Saturday, April 16 in the 7000 block of East Holder Road in Washington County.

Based on the autopsy, investigators believe the child is about 5 years old. He's described as Black, about 4 feet tall, with a slender build and short hair.

The cause of the child's death has not yet been determined, ISP said. Toxicology results are still pending.

On Monday, ISP told WRTV there is no new information to release.

Tips can be submitted to 1-888-437-6432.