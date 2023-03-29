'We always have to be vigilant': Holcomb addresses school safety following Nashville shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb spoke with media at a groundbreaking event about a myriad of issues, including school safety.

The topic arose following the tragic event at Covenant School in Nashville on Monday.

While passing along condolences, Holcomb reiterated the need to continued improvements to school safety and called back to his passed calls for school safety legislation.

"I know the investigation is still occurring, but I read something that this killer looked at multiple schools and was deterred by one that she deemed to be too safe to enter — too secure is the way it was written," Holcomb said. "We have the financial wherewithal (to make all schools too safe).

Holcomb continued.

"We always have to be vigilant. We always have to be looking at 'how can we make this the safest place on planet earth and know our kids are going to come home'?," Holcomb said. "It shouldn't take another reminder to drive that home."