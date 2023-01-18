Polar bear kills woman, boy in remote Alaska village

WALES, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear has attacked and killed two people in a remote western Alaska village.
KTUU cites troopers as saying they received the report of the attack at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Wales, on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula.
Troopers say initial reports indicate that a polar bear entered the community and chased multiple residents and then fatally attacked a woman and a boy.
Troopers say the bear was shot and killed by a local resident during the attack.
The names of the the two people killed were not released.
