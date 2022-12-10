10 years later: Remembering Sherese Bingham

INDIANAPOLIS — Who killed Sherese Bingham?

It’s a question Indiana State Police is still trying to answer 10 years after her murder.

The 51-year-old was shot and killed, while walking her dogs along White River in 2012.

"She had three places that she went. And only two places I know was this place, over there by riverside park," Sherese's brother Keith Walker said.

Indiana State Police found her body at the intersection of Limestone and New York streets on Dec. 12.

Her two German shepherds stood by her side, guarding her.

"She didn’t have any kids. She just took the dogs as her children. Her babies," Walker said.

Sherese was the youngest of three.

‘Rese’ — as her family called her — was giving, energetic and dedicated to her family.

"I will get that closure. It might be next year. It might be 20 years from now. It might be 30 years from now, that closure will come. Someone will step forward and say I know who did it," Walker said.

We still do not know who killed Sherese.

Her husband Eugene Bingham was arrested two years after her death, but the charges were dropped in 2015 due to lack of evidence.

"I know you don’t have a peace of mind, that your family doesn’t have a peace of mind. I know when the anniversary comes around, every year you see my family out here trying to find out and get closure," he said.

If you or someone you know has any information related to this investigation, ISP encourages you to contact them.