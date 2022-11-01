6-year-old Vinceon Martin recovers from April hit-and-run, driver charged

INDIANAPOLIS — On the road to recovery!

Six months ago, Vinceon Martin was hit by a driver on Rural Street. Despite his challenges, Vinceon keeps a smile on his face.

"You feel ok now," asked WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson.

"Yeah," Vinceon said.

In April, a hit-and-run driver left him lying on Rural Street.

At the time, he was five years old.

"My ball went into the street. I was playing basketball on the sidewalk and my ball went out the street and I stopped running to it and I looked both ways and I started going and I got hit," Vinceon said.

His grandfather, Gerald Hatcher, rushed to help him.

He's hoping to one day ask the driver... why?

"That was devastating and if it wasn't for the hand of God on him he would've been dead. He would've been dead," Hatcher said.

From quickly walking again in the hospital to now, Vinceon continues to amaze his family, friends and the community as he heals.

"He's just a super little kid. He keeps me going," Hatcher said.

While it hasn't been easy, Vinceon says he turned to a higher power to help him out.

"I don't like getting hurt," Vinceon said. "I be saying, God. Lord if you'll help us in the name of the Jesus."

From get well soon signs, balloons, hugs, prayers and more - the community is proud to see Vinceon thrive.

"What you wanna tell the people who prayed for you and supported you and all that," Hatcher asked.

"I just want to tell them I love them. I wanted to see them," Vinceon said.

As he moves forward in life, his grandfather whose been with him every step of the way has this request:

"Just keep praying for him," Hatcher said. "Pray for me that I continue to be the paw paw that I need to be for him. (Pray) that God continues to give me the strength to watch him grow," Hatcher said.

Vinceon suffered from a fractured spine and pelvis.

26-year-old Austin Ball was arrested in this case.

On October 25, he plead guilty to leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury.

He was sentenced to two years of probation with random drug testing, six months of house arrest and a no-contact order between the family.

His drivers' license is suspended for six months.