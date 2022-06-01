Boone County families desperate for housing after investors take ownership, evicting them

ADVANCE — In three days, more than a dozen people will lose their homes.

This comes after new investors took ownership and forced everyone out.

"We could use a lot of prayers. We just ... we are scared," said Katherine Houser. The clock is ticking for her, her three grandchildren and other nearby residents to pack up and move out.

Real estate investors M/E Renovations, LLC, also known as Enhance Property Solutions, took over more than a dozen Boone County properties. On, April 15, letters went out to residents stating Enhance Property Solutions were the new landlords.

Days later, property management sent more documents stating rent would increase.

On April 22, Boone County Auditor records received through WRTV's public records request show units including Houser's were officially transferred to the investors.

On May 5, eviction notices were sent to residents.

The property managers stated it was due to the poor conditions of the homes.

"I think that's wrong to do anybody that way," said Darrin Roys. "First, they told us they were going to renew our lease and going to have to pay more and I had the money waiting and then we received eviction notices."

On Wednesday, Advance Town Marshal Brad Thomas escorted the managers to each property as they assessed to see who is out and who isn't.

On-site property manager Katie Wilson said they were being gracious but the June 4 deadline has not changed and declined further comment.

"It's been hard. That was six years of our lives," said Miranda Jeffers, who was sad to say goodbye to her home of six years. She was fortunate to move her family in with her mother-in-law.

"I didn't want to take my family to a shelter. We also had a choice of living in a tent. We also have other people around us that are going to be living in their cars (and) tents. There are no shelters in Advance," she said.

While some have found homes, others are begging the public for help finding an affordable place to call home.

"I don't know what to do where to go and I don't want them going back into foster care. Please if anyone can help us get out of here in time," said Houser.

"Right now, we don't know where we are going to go. Me and my two kids, we've looked everywhere we can't find a house to rent. Only thing available is stuff way out of my price range," said Roys.

WRTV also found the new real estate investors have an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau's website.