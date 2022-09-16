Children witness child care center shooting, grief counseling available

INDIANAPOLIS — A mother who was dropping her children off say they witnessed the shooting which was just steps away from the child care center.

She tells WRTV the children are traumatized.

Parents, employees and neighbors are all feeling the impact of this.

"We know the pain, Lord. You know the tears Lord that may have cried over the senseless violence," shouted a Charity Cares employee.

"We need you bad, Lord," they prayed.

Family and friends identify the victim of the shooting as Krystal Walton.

The family decided to not speak on camera, but described Walton as a "great woman and mother, who will be missed."

"For someone to come up and blindside her and shoot her as she is delivering kids to safety only to find out she's not safe. It's not acceptable," Beverly Moore said.

The death has outraged the community.

"It was shocking and scary," Taylor Meeks said.

Meeks said she heard the gunshots.

"This morning I heard about five or six gunshots go off," Meeks said. "I come outside and there is a dead body sitting on the sidewalk next to this red car I'm like what! That was really shocking and really scary because it happened right in front of the house."

Staff members say no children were hurt and all students were picked up shortly after the shooting.

Charity Cares says their hearts are heavy.

On social media, the church provided an update for parents that the alleged suspect was in custody.

Grief counseling is available for all students and staff.

"It is very sad. I am just praying for the family. I am praying for the kids too because I know they definitely need it and for this neighborhood too because I just don't understand," Meeks said.