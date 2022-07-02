Faire-Share market provides safe space for women entrepreneurs

INDIANAPOLIS — After Joy Heinz got laid off during the pandemic, she created her own business, Raynbow Baked Goods, named for her daughter, Rayne. She wanted to sell her baked goods at farmers markets and other events. But getting started is hard.

"I was actually denied from every market I applied to this season, which was about 12 markets and events," Heinz said.

Then she found the Faire-Share Market, a market exclusively for women-owned businesses.

"There's a real sense of community here. These women are really willing to help each other," Heinz said.

It's sponsored by Cornerstone Bread Company, and held right in the parking lot on Meridian. Cornerstone's owner, Cindy Helmling, who co-founded the market, says farmer's markets can be hard to break into.

"If you haven't been to a market before, then they're not going to invite you, so we wanted to give our vendors the chance to try it out and see if they like it, then put this on their resume for next season," Heinz said.

This is Faire-Share's first season, and customers are starting to trickle in.

"I would rather, first of all, give my money to someplace local, so that's always my goal. Women have not had as many opportunities, or maybe not as much confidence but these ladies here should be very proud," Cindy Schroeder, who was shopping at the market said.

Mainstream markets can have lots of vendor fees, but this one has a sponsorship program that can help vendors get their businesses off the ground.

"We know, because we've been in farmer's markets, consistency is key, and we see these women showing up Friday after Friday, and it's so inspiring. It just makes us want to do more," Faire-Share co-founder Jenna Tull said.

With the help of Faire-Share, Heinz is building a business and a legacy to make her daughter proud.

"I'm really happy that this business was opened, and I'm really happy that my mom got a booth here," Rayne Heinz said.

The Faire-Share Market is open every Friday from 3 - 6 p.m. through September. You can find it at Cornerstone Bakery at 841 North Meridian Street.